Cattle slaughter cases in Karnataka up by 67% since 2019

Karnataka has seen a 67 per cent rise in cases of illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses since the BJP came to power in 2019, according to government data.

The rise in cases coincides with the enactment of stringent amendments to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act earlier this year.

There were 245 cases in 2019, which went up to 354 in 2020 and 411 this year. These are cases related to transportation of cattle - defined as cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of 13 years - for the purpose of slaughter.

The new Act prohibits transportation of any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state or outside for slaughter. Transportation is allowed only for bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes.

Also Read | Home minister’s video proves cattle theft increased during BJP rule: U T Khader

According to data, many of these cases have been booked in Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya and Shivamogga among other districts.

“As soon as illegal transportation of cattle is reported, local revenue authorities are informed and the animals are taken to cattle sheds for safety,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in a statement to the Legislative Council.

The new law imposes a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows in the state, forcing farmers to either take care of cows even after they become barren, or simply abandon them. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle. Also, buffalo above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with permission.

The government has promised one goshala in every district. So far, the government has identified land for the goshalas in 19 districts, whereas this process is still underway in the remaining 11 districts. Of the 19 districts where land has been made available, the largest goshala will be located on 98.45 acres in Dakshina Kannada, according to Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan. At present, there are 190 private goshalas.

Check out latest DH videos here