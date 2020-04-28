Cauvery Authority comes under Jal Shakti Ministry 

The Centre, on Tuesday, officially brought the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

According to the notification issued by the President of India, as per the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, all river boards, including Cauvery, Godavari and Krishna, have been brought under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The notification is just an allocation of business, which means the Authority will have to report to the Jal Shakti Ministry, said an official.

The official clarified that the notification has no impact on the independent nature of the functioning of the

Authority.

Acting on the Supreme Court’s direction, the Centre in June 2018 constituted Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.