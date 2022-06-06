Karnataka: CBI arrests superintendents of GST, Customs

CBI arrests superintendents of GST, Customs in Karnataka

The two superintendents were caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant in Ballari, the CBI said in a statement

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 21:14 ist

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two superintendents of GST (goods and services tax) and a superintendent of the Customs in separate cases of bribery.

The two superintendents were caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant in Ballari, the CBI said in a statement. Subsequently, searches were carried out on their residential and official premises, the CBI said adding they would be produced on Tuesday before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

Similarly, the CBI arrested a superintendent of Customs at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,500 from a complainant for clearance of shipments imported by the complainant.

“Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Bengaluru, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Jurisdictional Court in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody,” the CBI said. 

