CBI conducts searches at DKS' edu institutions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday conducted searches in educational institutions run by Congress leader D K Shivakumar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets which is under investigation.

According to sources, the searches were conducted on the premises of the National Education Foundation (NEF) in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru. The CBI sleuths verified documents including audit reports, property documents and administration ledgers.

The CBI officials also collected the details of land purchases and the expenditure for construction of buildings. The NEF was formed in 2000 and it provides education from primary to post graduation, including engineering courses.

D K Shivakumar is the chairman of the NEF and his daughter D K S Aisshwarya is trustee secretary, His wife Usha Shivakumar and his younger brother D K Suresh are trustees.

In October 2020, the CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar. The CBI has not made any official statement regarding the searches and the findings.