CBI officials take former minister Vinay Kulkarni in their custody

Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, arrested in connection with the murder case of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Member Yogesh Gouda, was taken into custody by CBI officials here on Saturday.

Kulkarni, arrested on Thursday, had been lodged in the Central Prison, Hindalga here after the court ordered one-day judicial custody.

The court on Friday sent Kulkarni to three-day CBI custody.

CBI officials arrived at the prison on Saturday and took Kulkarni along with them for inquiry.

Today also happens to be the birthday of the former minister, but since he is in the CBI custody no celebrations will be held. Sources said that Kulkarni shed tears in the prison as he could not celebrate his birthday with his family members. He also urged CBI officials to allow him to talk with his family members.

Police security outside the prison was increased with supporters of Kulkarni expected on the premises in wake of his birthday.