CBSE class 10 results: B'luru region bags 3rd position

Students from schools in Karnataka who appeared for class 10 CBSE examinations have performed well, making Bengaluru region secure the third position in the results announced on Wednesday, with overall pass percentage of 98.23.

The Bengaluru region was created this year. Earlier, it was with Chennai region. Over 56,226 students appeared for the exams from 871 schools across the state, of which 55,230 have managed to clear the exams.

Trivandrum region topped the country with 99.28%, followed by Chennai with overall pass percentage of 98.95. In Bengaluru region, the examination was conducted at 208 examinations centres.

Continuing with the trend, girls fared better than boys this year too, with pass percentage of 93.31 as against 90.14 for boys. Even in Bengaluru region, girls outshone boys with pass percentage of 98.94, whereas boys scored 97.66.

In Bengaluru region, students from government institutions secured 100% results, the score was 98.06 for independent institutions, 99.6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and 99.59 in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Children with special needs performed well in the exams. Of the 276 students who appeared for the exams, 264 cleared it (overall pass percentage 95.65).

Shikha Rai from Delhi Public School (DPS), Bengaluru South, scored 520 out of 600. She is the youngest roller-skater of India. Shikha represented India at the World Roller Games held in Barcelona, Spain and she was one of the youngest participants in the age group of 15-19 years (junior speed age group).

“I was left with only two months to prepare for my exams after I returned from the international and national championships. Thanks to my parents for all the support,” she said.

Soumya Verma, a student of Delhi Public School East in Bengaluru, has secured 89.8% in the class 10 exams.

Soumya was part of the Karnataka U-16 women’s cricket team in 2018-19. She has been a part of Women’s Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and WCL. Apart from cricket, she played state and national-level Taekwondo