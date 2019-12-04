CCB arrests Sudhendra Shinde in KPL match-fixing case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested KSCA Management Committee member Sudhendra Shinde in the KPL match-fixing case. The investigation found that he along with Ali owner of Belagavi Panthers has fixed few matches.

Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) said Shinde will be produced before the magistrate today and he will be taken into police custody for further interrogation to check the involvement of other people along with him.

A former Karnataka Ranji opener, Shinde was the coach of Belagavi Panthers and has previously coached the Karnataka Under-19 team. Belagavi Panthers’ owner Ali Asfak Thara was arrested by the CCB for his alleged role in the racket that has rocked the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) T20 cricket league.

Shinde was previously associated with another KPL team, Bijapur Bulls. He was elected to the KSCA managing committee recently.