CDS death: MLAs demand probe

Expressing shock at the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, members of the Legislative Assembly sought a comprehensive probe into the cause of the accident.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa sought an investigation under a sitting Supreme Court judge to bring out the truth about the incident. "If there is anyone involved in the accident, they should be brought to book," he said.

Speaking during a condolence motion in the House, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised concern over the accident. "There have been many accidents involving military helicopters. (In this case, however) The accident occurred despite a security blanket," he said, adding that the entire nation is concerned over the incident.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that investigation into the crash is essential. "People should know the cause of the crash, as it was a sophisticated helicopter... This is surprising. I do not suspect anyone, but people should know the reason for the crash," he said.

JD(S) MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda also sought a thorough probe into the accident.

The death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was also condoled. "He was supposed to meet me on the day of his death," Bommai said.

Puneeth's death was condoled by everyone in the state as if a member of their family died, Siddaramaiah pointed out.

The number of people who came to offer their last respects is unprecedented, he added.