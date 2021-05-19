'Focus on districts that haven't seen Covid spike yet'

CEA tells Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to focus on districts that haven't seen Covid-19 spike yet

Subramanian interacted with Yediyurappa through a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry
  • May 19 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:12 ist
Citizens wait for Covid-19 vaccine outside a vaccination centre in Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo/ S Manjunath

Karnataka must begin focusing on districts where there hasn't been much of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian told Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Subramanian interacted with Yediyurappa through a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening, discussing the IIT-SUTRA model which analyses the growth trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

According to sources in the Chief Minister's Office, Subramanian suggested that the Karnataka government immediately focus on districts where there hasn't been a spike in cases till now.

He asked the government to start building infrastructure in urban centres of districts across the state, as these would primarily serve the rural areas.

Considering the imminent third wave of the pandemic in the country, Subramanian is said to have asked the government to ensure that all the infrastructure built for mitigation of the second wave is not dismantled, as it will have to be used for the next wave, too. 

