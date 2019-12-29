Celebrating Kuvempu’s 115th birth anniversary

The world celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of noted Kannada poet Kuvempu on Sunday.

Apart from being a poet, he was a novelist, playwright and professor.

He was conferred the Jnanapith Award (1967), Padma Bhushan (1958), Sahitya Akademi Award (1955), National Poet (1964), Pampa Award (1987), Padma Vibhushan (1988) and the Karnataka Ratna (1992).

In commemoration if Kuvempu’s birth Anniversary, people gathered at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on Sunday, singing Kuvempu's songs, other songs and sharing food. Historian Ramachandra Guha also took part. @pushkarv #Kuvempu #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/FoxnAnmQWm — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) December 29, 2019

Kuvempu was born Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa in Hirekodige (Chikmagalur District). He was also known as KV Puttappa and Kuvempu was his pen name.

One of his best works is the Sri Ramayana Darshanam and he was awarded the Jnanapith Award for it.

His other notable work was the poem ‘O nanna chetana, agu nee aniketana’.

One of his best novels was Kaanuru Heggadati, which was published in 1936.

He also started a literary movement named Navodaya and also wrote the Kannada State anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate.

He passed away on November 11, 1994.