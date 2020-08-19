Central Water Commission issues flood warning in Krishna basin in Karnataka

As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for Karnataka mostly in Krishna river basin area.

The CWC also said heavy rainfall will lead to more inflow of water into reservoirs.

"Most of the dams in Krishna Basin are also having storage between 86% to 98%. Hidkal Dam to 98% of its full capacity and is releasing 28,656 cusec. Due to the very heavy rainfall forecast in Madhya Maharashtra Maharashtra, Hidkal and Malaprabha are also getting heavy inflows," the CWC said.

"River Krishna at Gokak Falls in Belagavi District of Karnataka is flowing above Danger Level. River Krishna at Huvinahedgi in Raichur District is rising due to releases from Narayanpur Dam. Due to river flows from upstream areas of river Krishna, Almatti Dam and Narayanpur Dam are getting heavy inflows and since these dams are filled around 79% to 89% of the capacity, both the dams are releasing the excess flow continuous," the CWC said.

There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra for next 4 rise in water levels in Upper Krishna Basin in the upstream of Almatti Dam, the statement said.