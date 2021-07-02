Centre allots 4.5L extra vaccine doses to Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 13:45 ist
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka has received 7.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar told ANI. "The Central government has allotted 4.5 lakh extra doses to the state. I will visit Delhi on Monday to request more vaccines to Karnataka," he is quoted as saying.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

