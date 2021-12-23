Centre asks Karnataka to complete 2.02 crore rural houses by August, 2022

Centre has asked the Karnataka government to complete the construction of 2.02 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), by August 15, 2022, Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi has said.

The Rural Development Ministry also set the target to complete the entire 2.95 crore houses by March, 2024. The state is expected to meet the deadline, the Minister said.

Under the PMAY-G, a total of 86,000 houses for the year 2019-20 and 1,51,715 houses for the year 2020-21 were allocated to Karnataka based on the number of available beneficiaries in the Permanent Wait List (PWL), the Minister said.

However, based on the request of the state for the surrender of targets due to the non-availability of eligible households in PWL, the Ministry approved the surrender of a target of 1.95 lakh allocated for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Against a revised target of 42,267 houses for Phase II, the state has sanctioned houses to 36,920 beneficiaries and 90 houses have been completed as of December 17, 2021

Against a target of 1,24,088 houses allocated to Karnataka for Phase-I (2016-17 to 2018-19) of PMAY-G, the state government has released the first installment of

assistance to 1,11,108 beneficiaries, Second installment to 1,01,218 beneficiaries.

