Centre extends deadline for PG dental admission

Over 600 candidates who had opted postgraduate dental (MDS) seats in the state during the current academic year have got a relief with the union government deciding to consider their admissions which were made after the deadline.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 27 granted permission to the state government to complete the admission process within a week.

A copy of the letter written to principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare department, government of Karnataka, reads, "Considering the repeated requests of the government of Karnataka as well as pending Writ Petition before the Supreme Court, as an exceptional circumstance, approval is hereby granted to the state government to complete the process of MDS counseling for the academic year 2021-22 within a period of one week from the date of issue of this letter."

It can be recalled that the earlier requests by the state government were turned down by the Union government following which over 600-plus students who have got admissions for MDS courses were worried as the state government had conducted the admissions even after the deadline.

A few days ago, Dr K Sudhakar had written to the Union health minister requesting the extension of the date of MDS counselling. He requested the Centre to reconsider the decision in view of the future of thousands of students as they might lose an academic year for no fault of theirs.

