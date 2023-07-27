Centre extends term of Mahadayi Tribunal by 1 year

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal established to address water-sharing disputes between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra has been granted one-year extension to submit its report and decision.

According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the tribunal has requested an extension for submitting its further report.

"...the Central Government hereby extends the period of submission of further report by the said Tribunal for a further period of one year with effect from 20th August, 2023," the notification read.

Though, the tribunal had submitted its final report, both Karnataka and Goa went to the Supreme Court seeking modification in the report. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Besides, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and the Central government also made additional references to the tribunal, leading to further report by the Tribunal. Following which the Ministry of Jal Shakti decided to give one year extension to the Tribunal.