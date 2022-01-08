Centre fetes IAS officer for use of tech in pandemic management

Karnataka’s Covid-19 war room has won the Centre’s e-governance jury award for use of information, communications and technology (ICT) in managing the pandemic.

The award was received by IAS officer Munish Moudgil, chief of the state Covid-19 war room.

Moudgil told reporters on Friday, “We have a lot of work in front of us and we wish to be of help to citizens. Real warriors are working non-stop in the field and the state war room is IT enabled and has an integrated system to enable them and the citizens to successfully fight Covid.”

On Friday, Health Minister K Sudhakar, while congratulating Moudgil, tweeted: “Be it the gamut of in-house mobile applications or the fully equipped war room, Karnataka’s tech-driven Covid management has been a model to the entire country.”

Moudgil was also instrumental in developing the Quarantine Watch app in the state that helped track those violating home quarantine norms.

