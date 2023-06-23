Centre for Data Science and Social Impact launched in Bengaluru

Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited have announced the launch of the Centre for Data Science and Social Impact (CDSSI) in Bengaluru to leverage data and data sciences in the social sector.

The centre is aimed at helping social purpose organisations connect with funders, academia and tech enablers to accelerate the adoption of data sciences by the social sector and demonstrate how SPOs can utilise data to identify challenges and solve problems, an official statement said.

“Just as data science has significantly powered some of the biggest businesses of the world today, it has the potential to help us solve many of the world’s most pressing problems by building resilient and impactful organisations when used wisely and effectively,” Ravi Sreedharan, founder and president, ISDM, said.

ISDM is an institution that focuses on strengthening the domain of development management. The CDSSI has been established with CSR funding from Citicorp Finance (India) Limited. The centre was launched at a convention titled 'Driving Change: Data Science for Social Impact at Scale', at the Bangalore International Centre.