Centre for Data Science and Social Impact launched

Centre for Data Science and Social Impact launched in Bengaluru

The centre is aimed at helping social purpose organisations connect with funders, academia and tech enablers to accelerate the adoption of data sciences

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 05:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited have announced the launch of the Centre for Data Science and Social Impact (CDSSI) in Bengaluru to leverage data and data sciences in the social sector.

The centre is aimed at helping social purpose organisations connect with funders, academia and tech enablers to accelerate the adoption of data sciences by the social sector and demonstrate how SPOs can utilise data to identify challenges and solve problems, an official statement said.

“Just as data science has significantly powered some of the biggest businesses of the world today, it has the potential to help us solve many of the world’s most pressing problems by building resilient and impactful organisations when used wisely and effectively,” Ravi Sreedharan, founder and president, ISDM, said.

ISDM is an institution that focuses on strengthening the domain of development management. The CDSSI has been established with CSR funding from Citicorp Finance (India) Limited. The centre was launched at a convention titled 'Driving Change: Data Science for Social Impact at Scale', at the Bangalore International Centre. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Data Science

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

 