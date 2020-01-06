Centre gives Rs 1, 869 cr to Karnataka for relief works

The Centre on Monday approved Rs 1,869.85 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund ( NDRF) to Karnataka for take up relief works in flood and landslide-hit areas.

A high-level committee chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the sanctioning of the funds to the states hit by flood, landslides and cloudburst during South-West Monsoon -2019.

Earlier, the Centre released Rs 1,200 crore to the state as interim relief.

With Rs 3,069 crore from the NDRF, Karnataka has received the highest amount of funds from the Centre among the13 flood-hit states in 2019 Monsoon season to take up relief works in the calamity hit areas.

The Karnataka Government had submitted a report claiming Rs 38,000 crore loss due to flood and landslide during monsoon in many districts including Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Delay in releasing the NDRF funds also kicked up a political row with the opposition parties Congress and JD(S) alleging that the NDA government was ignoring the state's demand despite repeated requests.

Even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Karnataka last week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met him and requested for early release of the money.