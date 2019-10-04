Centre hasn't rejected Karnataka's flood report: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that Centre has not rejected the report regarding flood and rain damages submitted by the state. Figures given by the state and those with the Centre were not tallying, hence a two-member team of officials from the state has gone to New Delhi to confirm the report.

Yediyurappa told reporters here on Friday that Centre has summoned two officials from the state to prepare a report on the flood losses in the state. Flood and rain damages in the state were the most severe when compared to other parts of the country. Compensation on par with the losses will be released under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The state’s report regarding the losses not tallying with the Centre's has led in two officials being summoned for verification. It does not mean that state’s report has been rejected, he added.

Yediyurappa said, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Devegowda has been giving irresponsible statements regarding the bye-elections in the state. We are not making statements against anybody and developmental works were in progress in the state. If any works have stopped, it should be brought to our notice and action will be taken against those involved in looting.