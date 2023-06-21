Centre not giving rice is policy decision, not specific to Karnataka, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Charging that blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government for everything has become a habit of Congress leaders, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday stated that the Centre's decision to not allocate additional rice is not specific to Karnataka, but it is a policy decision applicable for all states.

"There is a norm to maintain buffer stock of rice, failing which rice price in the market will rise sharply. The Centre is already giving five kg of rice to the poor. It is not correct to expect the Centre to supply (rice) for the announcements made by you (Congress) without planning," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and other states had also demanded additional rice, but their demands were also refused, as maintaining buffer stock is related to food safety.

Congress government in the State should implement the scheme it has promised, by purchasing rice from somewhere else, Joshi said.

"An officer of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) might have written a letter to the State government agreeing to supply additional rice. But, demand from many states came after that, and the Centre took a policy decision about the buffer stock to be maintained," Joshi noted.

He said the Congress did not clarify during the polls whether 10 kg rice would be given excluding five kg rice being given by the Centre or not. They should have announced during the polls that rice would be given if the Centre supplies, he added.

Terming PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi's allegation that the Centre is hacking servers as a 'joke', Joshi urged the Election Commission to take action against Jarkiholi's statement about EVMs.

New conditions are being introduced every day, as part of the efforts to postpone the implementation of guarantees as much as possible. New buses should be purchased for the convenience of passengers, due to the rush in buses after the implementation of the Shakti scheme, he said.

"If Siddaramaiah wants action against those who speak against the government through social media, it is nothing but dictatorship. It is not Emergency period, and 'Hitler tendency' will not work. People are alert. People have given power to the Congress, and it should implement the guarantees politely," Joshi added.