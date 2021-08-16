Centre not keen on caste census at national level: MoS Social Justice Narayanaswamy

A victim of caste discrimination even after being elected an MP, A Narayanaswamy is now Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. In conversation with DH’s Akram Mohammed, he spoke on demands for caste census, internal reservation and other issues.

You are a first-time MP and was made a Union minister. Were you expecting it?

I had not expected this. The BJP has a policy of rewarding honest, dedicated workers who are involved with the Sangh and fulfil its expectations. Such workers are much sought after and are rewarded. Many workers feel so, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and I have felt so too.

Your appointment was seen as an attempt to appease SC Left. What is your view on the matter?

If it were so, people would do politics by merely appointing someone from a particular caste as a minister in the state or country. There might be a small percentage of cases where people are made ministers because of caste or community affiliations.

However, in BJP, honesty and patriotism get you more opportunities than caste. In the last 20-25 years, I haven’t wandered from the party policy even one per cent, and have worked within its ideals.

Just by looking at someone’s caste, he is not made a minister (in BJP).

There is a demand from various groups for a caste census again...

There is confusion in the entire country on whether caste census should be taken up or not. The last caste census was carried out in 1931 which lacked clarity on what castes belonged to which group - SC, ST or OBC.

There has been no caste census since then. Based on the Mandal commission report, there is a 27% reservation for backward communities.

Today, the Centre has no intention of a caste census at the national level. But, it is studying how this was done in other countries and has constituted an expert committee.

What about Karnataka where the census is already carried out?

In Karnataka, we spent Rs 160 crore and conducted the census under Siddaramaiah. When the report was ready, he was the chief minister and they also had an opportunity to release it under the coalition government but did not utter a word.

Politicians usually latch on to sensitive issues before fighting elections. Today, that process has started (over caste census). As taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat and Assembly elections are on the horizon, opposition parties are looking to cash in on the issue. If they were dedicated, they would have released the report long ago.

There are also demands for internal reservation within SC groups...

Yes, it’s true. I have spoken about it.

There are differences among various communities about it that are being ironed out. I have not talked about it with community leaders after being made a minister. Meanwhile, there is a seven-judge bench constituted to pass a ruling. Some states have said no to it, while others are for such a categorisation. There is discussion in Karnataka also. BJP will take a call for the benefit of society at the right time in consultation with leaders from all communities.

Have you any new plans for the Ministry?

We have a plan to identify IAS, IPS candidates from backward communities and provide them coaching. We will go to top universities in the country and identify SC, ST and OBC students who can qualify for these exams and an order has already been issued.

Ambedkar Navodaya schools will be opened in 84 Lok Sabha constituencies. Under Skill India, we are looking at offering paramedical courses for Dalits as there is a demand. Under SC Development Corporation, I have issued an order to reduce interest for loans to Dalits.

Caste atrocities have continued 75 years since independence. What measures have you planned?

The Supreme Court has recently issued an order saying no bail for atrocity cases. I have sought a detailed report on the number of people killed due to manual scavenging, the number of contractors suspended, how many are convicted etc. Similarly, on atrocity cases and whether special courts are formed. After getting detailed reports I will look at what legal assistance can be provided.