Centre okays Rs 3,575 crore worth highway widening work in Karnataka

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday sanctioned several national highway widening projects in Karnataka with an investment of Rs 3,575 crore.

A total of Rs 196 crore has been sanctioned for widening the two-lane Kanamadi-Bijjaragi-Tikota section (Maharashtra-Karnataka border) of National Highway-166E, Gadkari said.

“Widening to 2-lane with paved shoulder of NH-548B Murrum (Maharashtra border) to IB circle (Bijapur) section in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 957.09 crore,” he said.

A bypass at Kukunoor, Yelburga, Gajendragad of Bhanapur-Gaddanakeri section of NH-367 in Koppal and Gadag has been approved (Rs 333 crore).

Widening to two-lane from Sarjapur to Pattadakal on Bhanapur to Gaddanakeri (NH-367) in Bagalkot has been okayed. An access-controlled four-lane from Mysuru to Kushalnagar (NH-275) near Guddehosur will be built at Rs 909 crore. An access-controlled four-lane from Mysuru to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yalachahalli near Yelawala-KR Nagar Road junction to Srirangapatna bypass has been sanctioned.

Access controlled 4-lane with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 near Guddehosur at the start of Kushalnagar bypass will be constructed at cost of Rs 909.86 crore.

Building of access controlled 4-Lane with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yalachahalli near Yelawala - KR Nagar road junction to Srirangapatna bypass has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 739.39 crores, Gadkari said.