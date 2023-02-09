Centre okays Rs 3,575 cr worth NH works in K'taka

Centre okays Rs 3,575 crore worth highway widening work in Karnataka

A total of Rs 196 crore has been sanctioned for widening the two-lane Kanamadi-Bijjaragi-Tikota section

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 01:29 ist
Building of access controlled 4-Lane with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yalachahalli near Yelawala - KR Nagar road junction to Srirangapatna bypass has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 739.39 crores, Gadkari said. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday sanctioned several national highway widening projects in Karnataka with an investment of Rs 3,575 crore.

A total of Rs 196 crore has been sanctioned for widening the two-lane Kanamadi-Bijjaragi-Tikota section (Maharashtra-Karnataka border) of National Highway-166E, Gadkari said.

“Widening to 2-lane with paved shoulder of NH-548B Murrum (Maharashtra border) to IB circle (Bijapur) section in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 957.09 crore,” he said.

A bypass at Kukunoor, Yelburga, Gajendragad of Bhanapur-Gaddanakeri section of NH-367 in Koppal and Gadag has been approved (Rs 333 crore).

Also Read | Four-laning of Sakleshpur-Maranahalli stretch to be completed after monsoon: Gadkari

Widening to two-lane from Sarjapur to Pattadakal on Bhanapur to Gaddanakeri (NH-367) in Bagalkot has been okayed. An access-controlled four-lane from Mysuru to Kushalnagar (NH-275) near Guddehosur will be built at Rs 909 crore. An access-controlled four-lane from Mysuru to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yalachahalli near Yelawala-KR Nagar Road junction to Srirangapatna bypass has been sanctioned.

Access controlled 4-lane with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 near Guddehosur at the start of Kushalnagar bypass will be constructed at cost of Rs 909.86 crore.

Building of access controlled 4-Lane with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yalachahalli near Yelawala - KR Nagar road junction to Srirangapatna bypass has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 739.39 crores, Gadkari said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
infrastructue
Nitin Gadkari

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 