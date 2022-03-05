Centre planning to review education system, says CM Bommai

The Centre was seriously contemplating reviewing the present education system in the backdrop of Naveen Gyanagoudar’s death in shelling by the Russian forces in Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday.

Bommai met the victim’s parents at their house and offered a floral tribute to Naveen’s portrait.

“Naveen’s death has exposed the hard realities that some meritorious students are not getting opportunities to pursue programmes of their choice in medical education and other streams. There is a need to review the present education system and the Centre is seriously contemplating to review the same,” he told.

reporters.

Bommai said that the Centre planned to discuss students’ selection process to medical courses and availability of seats. He had already discussed certain issues with the Medical Education Minister and chief secretary. The state government could help students in paying fees.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Naveen’s body has been kept safely. All efforts will be made to bring the body to India,” Bommai said and added that steps would be taken to bring all those from the state still stranded in Ukraine. Five students from Haveri district have already returned safely.

