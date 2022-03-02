Centre promised to make all efforts to bring home body of Indian killed in Ukraine: MP

Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi said on Wednesday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has promised to make all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen Gyanagouda, a medical student who was killed in the war-hit Ukraine, to his native place.
Udasi met Jaishankar and requested him to bring Naveen's body at the earliest.
"The minister also said that all Indian students will be evacuated from Ukraine at the earliest," Udasi told reporters here.
Naveen S Gyanagouda, a fourth-year medical student was killed in intense shelling when he went out to get food at the National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Udasi said he also submitted the entire list of Karnataka people living in Ukraine to the minister and asked him to evacuate all of them at the earliest.
Udasi said he will be in Delhi for a few days and coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry officials in this regard.
