Centre releases Rs 135 cr to Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 01:48 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday released the second monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 135.92 crore to Karnataka. With this, a total amount of Rs 271.84 crore has been released so far.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

