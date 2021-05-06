Centre releases Rs 135 cr to Karnataka

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday released the second monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 135.92 crore to Karnataka. With this, a total amount of Rs 271.84 crore has been released so far.
