Centre releases Rs 300 crore to Karnataka under PMKSY

Centre releases Rs 300 crore to Karnataka under PMKSY

The funds were released under the Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY to encourage farmers to adopt drip irrigation in agriculture

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said the Centre has released Rs 300 crore to Karnataka to take up under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The funds were released under the Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY to encourage farmers to adopt drip irrigation in agriculture.

The scheme emphasises enhancing water efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation technologies. The scheme envisaged giving subsidies to farmers to adopt drip irrigation systems in farms and related activities. Under the subsidy scheme, 60 per cent of the share of the money will be borne by the Ministry of Agriculture while the remaining 40 per cent paid by the state government, she said

She also said the Centre has taken a number of steps to encourage farmers, particularly in Karnataka to grow millet like bajra and ragi.

Since the United Nations accepted India's proposal that millets can be an integral part of food habits, farmers in Karnataka should focus on growing more millets. At present, a large quantity of millets grown in Uttarakhand is being exported. If farmers in Karnataka produce more millets, they can also get exposure in the export market,  she said.

Since millets can be grown in dry and less water available areas, the state government should encourage farmers to grow the same, she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PMKSY
Karnataka
Shobha Karandlaje
Agriculture

Related videos

What's Brewing

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

 