Centre releases Rs 300 crore to Karnataka under PMKSY

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said the Centre has released Rs 300 crore to Karnataka to take up under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The funds were released under the Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY to encourage farmers to adopt drip irrigation in agriculture.

The scheme emphasises enhancing water efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation technologies. The scheme envisaged giving subsidies to farmers to adopt drip irrigation systems in farms and related activities. Under the subsidy scheme, 60 per cent of the share of the money will be borne by the Ministry of Agriculture while the remaining 40 per cent paid by the state government, she said

She also said the Centre has taken a number of steps to encourage farmers, particularly in Karnataka to grow millet like bajra and ragi.

Since the United Nations accepted India's proposal that millets can be an integral part of food habits, farmers in Karnataka should focus on growing more millets. At present, a large quantity of millets grown in Uttarakhand is being exported. If farmers in Karnataka produce more millets, they can also get exposure in the export market, she said.

Since millets can be grown in dry and less water available areas, the state government should encourage farmers to grow the same, she said.