Centre releases Rs 395.50 crore under State Disaster Response Fund to Karnataka

Centre releases Rs 395.50 cr under SDRF to Karnataka

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Centre on Friday released Rs 395.50 crore to Karnataka under the State Disaster Response Fund to take up relief works in flood-hit areas.  

Of the total Rs 791 crore of Centre's share in SDRF for the year 2020-21, the Ministry of Finance already released Rs 395.50 crore as the first instalment.

The remaining Rs 395.50 crore released by the Centre now as the second instalment. The state has to utilise this fund to take up relief works during a natural calamity, said a release from Ministry of Finance.

State Disaster Response Fund
sdrf
Karnataka
Karnataka flood
Ministry of Finance

