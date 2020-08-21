Centre releases Rs 395.50 crore under State Disaster Response Fund to Karnataka

The Centre on Friday released Rs 395.50 crore to Karnataka under the State Disaster Response Fund to take up relief works in flood-hit areas.

Of the total Rs 791 crore of Centre's share in SDRF for the year 2020-21, the Ministry of Finance already released Rs 395.50 crore as the first instalment.

The remaining Rs 395.50 crore released by the Centre now as the second instalment. The state has to utilise this fund to take up relief works during a natural calamity, said a release from Ministry of Finance.