Centre releases Rs 4,314 cr as tax devolution to K'taka

Centre releases Rs 4,314 crore as tax devolution to Karnataka

The Ministry of Finance has released a total Rs 1.18 lakh crore in this instalment of tax devolution to states in June

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Monday released Rs 4,314 crore to Karnataka as part of tax devolution.

This is the third installment of tax devolution to states for the current financial year, said a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance has released a total Rs 1.18 lakh crore in this instalment of tax devolution to states in June. 

Also Read | India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall

One advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023, is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

"The Union Government has released the 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore on 12th June 2023, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 41 percent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments to states during a fiscal year.

According to the 2023-24 budget, the Centre expects to transfer Rs 10.21 lakh crore to states this year.

So, each of the 14 instalments should be Rs 72,961 crore. However, the size of the instalments increases as the year progresses once the Centre's revenues improve.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Tax
Ministry of Finance

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 