Centre releases Rs 629 crore to Karnataka

Large parts of this money will be distributed to farmers who have lost crops due to heavy rain and landslides last year

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 23:36 ist
Shobha Karandlaje. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre has released Rs 629 crore to Karnataka to take up relief works for floods due to excessive rain in 2020.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the release of this fund under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said in a statement.

Large parts of this money will be distributed to farmers who have lost crops due to heavy rain and landslides last year in the state, she said.

