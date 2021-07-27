Centre releases Rs 629 crore to Karnataka

The Centre has released Rs 629 crore to Karnataka to take up relief works for floods due to excessive rain in 2020.
The Union Home Ministry has approved the release of this fund under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said in a statement.
Large parts of this money will be distributed to farmers who have lost crops due to heavy rain and landslides last year in the state, she said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water