Centre sanctions 4 more floating jetty projects to Karnataka

The four additional projects for Karnataka will be taken up at Thannir Bhavi Church, Bangra Kuluru, Kulur Bridge and Jeppina Mogaru National Highway bridge

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 09 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 22:58 ist
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. Credit: PTI Photo

With the aim of boosting the tourism economy, the Centre has approved four additional floating jetty projects to Karnataka under the Sagarmala programme.

These jetty projects will be in addition to the 11 already sanctioned to Karnataka, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said in a statement.

Under the Sagarmala programme, the Ministry has pushed a number of reforms and initiatives in the maritime industry to strengthen the country's socioeconomic and regulatory environment, said the statement

The four additional projects for Karnataka will be taken up at Thannir Bhavi Church, Bangra Kuluru, Kulur Bridge and Jeppina Mogaru National Highway bridge. These projects are located primarily on the Gurupura River and the Netravati River and will give a fillip to tourism.

The Centre has already cleared a 100 per cent grant of Rs 26 crore to set up 7 floating jetties on the two rivers.

The floating jetties provide an alternative solution to India’s over-crowded small harbours used for fishing and tourism-related activities.

The floating jetties have several advantages over traditional jetties such as being environmentally friendly, having a longer shelf life and being easily re-configurable.

"The floating jetties cleared under the Sabarimala programme will provide safer, hassle-free transportation to tourists and lead to the overall development of the coastal community," Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in the statement.

Karnataka News
India News

