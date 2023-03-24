Centre sanctions Rs 1,345 cr highway projects to K'taka

Centre sanctions Rs 1,345 crore highway projects to Karnataka 

For the widening of 13.8 km from Venkateshwara Camp to Dadesugur Camp Section on NH-150A in Raichur district, a total of Rs 142 crore has been sanctioned

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 00:51 ist
A total of Rs 232.84 crore has been sanctioned for widening an 18-km length of NH-52 (old NH-63) from two-lane to four-lane with a paved shoulder in the Karwar district, Gadkari tweeted. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that several national highway projects, worth Rs 1,345 crore, have been sanctioned to Karnataka.

A total of Rs 232.84 crore has been sanctioned for widening an 18-km length of NH-52 (old NH-63) from two-lane to four-lane with a paved shoulder in the Karwar district, Gadkari tweeted.

For the widening of 13.8 km from Venkateshwara Camp to Dadesugur Camp Section on NH-150A in Raichur district, a total of Rs 142 crore has been sanctioned. Similarly, Rs 120 crore has been sanctioned for the widening of the Sindigeri-Bellary Section on NH-150A.

The construction of road overbridges on the Honnavara-Chittoor section of NH 69 in Shivamogga district will be taken up with the sanctioned Rs 198 crore and Rs 653 crore has been sanctioned for the widening up of NH 69 (Old NH-206) Honnavar-Chittoor Section from two-lane to four-lane, including short Yedehalli realignment on NH-766C in Shivamogga district, Gadkari said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
India News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

 