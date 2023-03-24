Centre sanctions Rs 1,345 crore highway projects to Karnataka 

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that several national highway projects, worth Rs 1,345 crore, have been sanctioned to Karnataka.

A total of Rs 232.84 crore has been sanctioned for widening an 18-km length of NH-52 (old NH-63) from two-lane to four-lane with a paved shoulder in the Karwar district, Gadkari tweeted.

For the widening of 13.8 km from Venkateshwara Camp to Dadesugur Camp Section on NH-150A in Raichur district, a total of Rs 142 crore has been sanctioned. Similarly, Rs 120 crore has been sanctioned for the widening of the Sindigeri-Bellary Section on NH-150A.

The construction of road overbridges on the Honnavara-Chittoor section of NH 69 in Shivamogga district will be taken up with the sanctioned Rs 198 crore and Rs 653 crore has been sanctioned for the widening up of NH 69 (Old NH-206) Honnavar-Chittoor Section from two-lane to four-lane, including short Yedehalli realignment on NH-766C in Shivamogga district, Gadkari said.