Centre seeks details of forest land diversion from Karnataka for Kalasa Nala project

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has sought details from Karnataka Government about mitigation measures for the condition of forests and wild animals due to the implementation of the Kalasa Nala diversion scheme in the Mahadayi project.

The Ministry in its letter to Additional Chief Secretary to Forest and Ecology in Karnataka said that “since the project area is close to the wildlife sanctuary and eco-sensitive zone, specific recommendation and mitigation measures from Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka Forest Department may be provided.”

The Ministry, which reviewed the latest proposal on the Mahadayi project submitted by the state government on getting green clearances, also suggested the state to explore the possibility of laying underground transmission lines instead of overhead to minimise the requirement of forest land/tree cutting.

The Ministry also asked the state about the details of alternative land for afforestation if forest land diversion allowed for the project.

The Ministry also asked the state whether it wanted to pursue its previous proposal about the project.

The state government last year submitted a revised proposal on the Mahadayi project which involved diversion of Mahadayi river water through Kalasa and Bhandura Nala. The project received approval from the Central Water Commission recently. As per the plan, for Kalasa Nala, the government's plan to divert 33.05 hectare of forest land in Kankumbi and surrounding areas in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi District to construct diversion weir, jack well cum pump hose, electrical substation pipeline and power line.