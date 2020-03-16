Centre should clear confusions over CAA, says RSS

The Modi administration should take the initiative to meet all parties and clear the confusion over implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryavah Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, said on Monday.

Urging the ruling party to take the initiative to hold talks and maintaining that there was ‘definitely’ a need for discussion, Joshi said, “It is the duty of the Central government to talk.”

It is unfortunate that a national issue has turned political, he said. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to convince people and allay fears regarding CAA, many leaders are creating confusion among the people to reap political dividends, he said.

“We request all political parties to sit down and talk over the issue,” he said.

The RSS’ Akhila Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, which met in the city, also passed three resolutions, before cancelling the annual meeting of Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) over fears of Covid-19. The resolutions welcomed the decision to abrogate Article 370, the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the construction of Ram Mandir and

the CAA.

Joshi said that RSS was initiating a few activities during the year, which included Kutumba Prabodhana, programmes to conserve environment and to address caste differences in the society.

He said Kutumba Prabodhana would highlight the uniqueness in the Indian family system. “Families should not be divided but united,” he said, adding that such a statement did not imply that a united family lived under the same roof. “Family members should be responsible to each other,” he said, explaining what a united family meant.

The organisation is not trying to introduce any new aspects in the family system, but trying to highlight the key aspects of ancient tradition (for families), he said.

To a question, he said, “There should be clarity on what modernisation and what Westernisation was.” Modernisation does not mean aping western traditions, he added.

He said RSS would train one lakh youth in the 18-22 and 20-35 age groups. “We will strengthen them and define their roles,” he said, adding that these youth will be encouraged to take up responsibilities for the welfare of society. Joshi said the Sangh had surveyed 1.5 million people and classified them based on their education, occupation and other

factors.