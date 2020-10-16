Centre stands in solidarity with K'taka: PM on floods

Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka on flood situation, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 16 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 21:28 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains.

"Spoke to CM B S Yediyurappa Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka.

We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," he added.

Floods have hit the state thrice within a span of three months, which is unprecedented in Karnataka.

The badly affected districts are Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belagavi.

