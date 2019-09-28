Centre will announce flood aid in 2-3 days: CM

The Centre is expected to announce financial aid to the flood-hit state in another 2-3 days, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Saturday.

“It’ll come in another 2-3 days,” Yediyurappa told reporters when asked about the delay in the Centre providing aid, nearly two months after Karnataka faced one of its worst natural disasters.

Yediyurappa said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met him earlier in the day and assured release of Central aid in a couple of days. “Joshi met me and we spoke...Maharashtra, Karnataka and 4-5 other states will get the aid in another 2-3 days.”

In August 2019, heavy floods affected 103 taluks across 22 districts in the state, killing more than 80 people and displacing nearly 7 lakh persons. The floods destroyed 2.47 lakh homes, 6,664 schools, 3,422 anganwadis and over 300 primary health centres.

Karnataka has estimated losses worth Rs 35,160.81 crore. The initial estimate was Rs 38,451.11 crore, which had to be downscaled after the Centre raised objections to the inclusion of private buildings affected by the floods.

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) are mounting tremendous pressure on the BJP government over the flood situation, attacking Yediyurappa for “failing” to mount pressure on the Modi administration to announce a relief package.

On August 14, Karnataka hiked the per-household compensation (ex-gratia) from Rs 3,800 to Rs 10,000, with the government pitching in Rs 6,200 from its coffers to help families make ends meet while they rebuild their lives.

Under pressure to do more in flood-hit areas since the Centre is yet to release funds, the State Cabinet recently decided to release Rs 1,500 crore to start construction of new homes for the displaced and take up repair of damaged public infrastructure.