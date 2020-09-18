'Centre's school reopening guidelines will be followed'

Centre's guidelines will be followed in reopening of schools: Suresh Kumar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the guidelines issued by the Union government will be followed in the reopening of schools.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru city, on Friday, the Minister said, "The schools will be reopened on September 21, but classes will not be started. The students studying from Class 9 to second PU may come to the schools and colleges and get information from the teachers. A Standard Operation Procedure would be issued on September 19."

The admission process for Class I to Class X should be completed before September 30. The private educational institutions have been directed to collect fees for one term. In case they demand more fee, the parents can complain to the Block Education Officers (BEO) of their respective region, he clarified.

To a query on changes in Chief Minister's post, Suresh Kumar said, B S Yediyurappa will complete the remaining term.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
school reopen

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 