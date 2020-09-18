Centre's guidelines will be followed in reopening of schools: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the guidelines issued by the Union government will be followed in the reopening of schools.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru city, on Friday, the Minister said, "The schools will be reopened on September 21, but classes will not be started. The students studying from Class 9 to second PU may come to the schools and colleges and get information from the teachers. A Standard Operation Procedure would be issued on September 19."

The admission process for Class I to Class X should be completed before September 30. The private educational institutions have been directed to collect fees for one term. In case they demand more fee, the parents can complain to the Block Education Officers (BEO) of their respective region, he clarified.

To a query on changes in Chief Minister's post, Suresh Kumar said, B S Yediyurappa will complete the remaining term.