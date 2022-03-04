Certain to cause consternation among conservationists

Though the budget claims to provide Rs 3,012 crore for the protection of cultural, historical and natural resources, its support for programmes like Sharavathi pumped storage project will do irreparable damage to forests and defeat efforts to conserve them.

Coming under political pressure, the Budget has made an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to Mekedatu project, which involves pumping water from 5,000 hectares, a core forest area, to Bengaluru.

The approval has come amid warnings by experts that climate change will adversely impact a sizeable population of Karnataka with indirect consequences for all others.

Further, the Sharavathi pumped storage project, which aims to generate 2,000 MW of power by disturbing about 900 hectares of highly sensitive forest, has been approved with an estimated cost of Rs 5,341 crore.

The project lies in the lion-tailed macaque sanctuary, which is also home to other endangered wildlife.

Similarly, the government has approved the much-opposed project to convert an existing forest into a park on the lines of Lalbagh and seeks to name it after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The budget cited the “increasing demand for green space in the rapidly growing Bengaluru” to justify the project in a “government land” in Jarakabande area of Yelahanka.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore to “compensate the negative effect” on forests due to “natural and human interventions” over the past five years.

Another Rs 100 crore has been given to build fences in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts to check elephant menace.

The promise to establish a birds and butterfly sanctuary in Belagavi’s Hidkal dam area has been made without any information on the allocation of funds for the works.

The relaxation of the rules for sandal cultivation in private land, Rs 5 crore to popularise Kodagu and Jamboti honey, relaxation of procedure to cut and transport trees grown by farmers are some of the projects that may help bridge the gap between the forest department and the public. But it may not do much for conservation.

