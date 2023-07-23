Cesc employee dies of electrocution 

Cesc employee dies of electrocution 

The incident reportedly occurred while he was repairing an electrical transformer.

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 03:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26 year old assistant lineman of Cesc (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) died due to alleged electrocution, while on duty in Hootgalli in Mysuru.  The deceased has been identified as Santhosh. The incident reportedly occurred while he was repairing an electrical transformer. Vijayanagar police have registered a case. 

Karnataka
Mysuru

