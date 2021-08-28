CET at 530 centres across Karnataka from today

Twelve Covid positive students are appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021, being held for admission into professional courses, across the on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the 12 candidates, who have updated their test report to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), 10 are from Bengaluru and one each from Shivamogga and Kolar.

These students will be allowed to write the test at the dedicated Covid-19 care centres identified at the district levels by providing them with transportation facilities to reach the centre.

Meanwhile, the candidates with Covid-19-like symptoms will be allowed to appear for the test from isolated rooms dedicated at the respective centres.

Speaking to media persons after examining the arrangements to conduct CET, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday that the students, appearing from border districts, have to follow the instructions given by the concerned district authorities.

“This year considering the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made updating of documents and verification of documents both online,” he said.

The candidates were given options to change their test centres this year. The test will be conducted at 530 centres across the state and 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the test to be conducted with all the Covid-19 protocols and safety measures in place.

“For the strict vigilance of safety protocol, we have requested the Home Department to depute a sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centres,” he said.

The deputy commissioners of all districts have been asked to appoint one Observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre to each examination centre.

“Besides, a total of 530 Observers, 1060 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 530 Custodians and around 8409 Invigilators and a total of 20415 Officers/officials will be deployed,” he added.