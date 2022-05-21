CET conducted smoothly on Day One

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers to grade six to eight at state government schools on Saturday was conducted smoothly.

Of the 1,06,083 registered candidates, 74,116 were present on Day One of the test, while 4,950 remained absent.

"Over 32,000 candidates, who had registered at two districts, were allowed to appear at one district centre," said an official.

The candidates were not allowed to carry mobile phones, bluetooth devices, calculators, wrist watches and other electronic gadgets. The candidates were checked thoroughly before they were let in.

Exams for papers on general knowledge and English languages were held in the morning session and afternoon sessions respectively.

Exams for Mathematics, Science, Biology and Social Science subjects will be held on Sunday.