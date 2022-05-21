CET conducted smoothly on Day One

CET conducted smoothly on Day One

Of the 1,06,083 registered candidates, 74,116 were present on Day One of the test, while 4,950 remained absent

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 06:53 ist
Credit: Getty Images

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers to grade six to eight at state government schools on Saturday was conducted smoothly.

Of the 1,06,083 registered candidates, 74,116 were present on Day One of the test, while 4,950 remained absent. 

"Over 32,000 candidates, who had registered at two districts, were allowed to appear at one district centre," said an official.

The candidates were not allowed to carry mobile phones, bluetooth devices, calculators, wrist watches and other electronic gadgets. The candidates were checked thoroughly before they were let in.

Exams for papers on general knowledge and English languages were held in the morning session and afternoon sessions respectively.

Exams for Mathematics, Science, Biology and Social Science subjects will be held on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cet
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

 