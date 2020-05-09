CET dates to be finalised after CBSE time table

The revised dates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be announced after the finalisation of CBSE class 12 examination time table.

In the recent meeting, the Higher Education department has decided to take a call on the dates only after the publication of CBSE class 12 time table. “The CBSE has just said tentative dates. We are waiting for final the time table to decide on CET dates,” said a senior official of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

The KEA wanted to conduct exams in the second week of July, but as the CBSE has not yet given the final time table, the authorities have decided to wait for some more time to avoid clash.

The CET 2020, originally scheduled to be held during April 2020, was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lock down. Over 90,000 students have registered for the test and the KEA has again extended the last date to submit applications online.