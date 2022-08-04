CET rankings: Repeaters move Karnataka HC

The high court on Thursday ordered notice to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on a petition filed by the students - repeaters in the Common Entrance Test (CET-2022). Justice S R Krishna Kumar directed the matter to be posted on Monday.

R Eshwar and seven others have filed the petition seeking a direction to consider the marks obtained by them in the respective subjects of the qualifying exam, second pre-university of 2020-21, along with marks obtained in CET- 2022 in equal proportionality while declaring the ranking. The counsel for the petitioner requested the court to grant an interim relief.

However, N K Ramesh, counsel representing the KEA opposed granting of interim relief contending that it would have repercussions on the entire exercise. He also said that the authority would like to submit its arguments.

According to the petitioners, it is discriminatory not to consider the 50 per cent marks obtained by them in the second pre-university in 2020-21 and restricting only to marks obtained in CET- 2022. The petitioners contended that the KEA has considered the 50 per cent of the performance in the qualifying examination and 50 per cent of the CET- 2022 in so far as the fresh candidates for 2021-22. However, the authority has considered only CET- 2022 results/performance with regards to repeaters, that is, the candidates who have passed in 2020-21.

“This approach is discriminatory and contrary to principles of natural justice and thus the KEA has clearly violated principles enunciated under Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India by denying equal opportunity to the petitioners vis-a-vis professional courses,” the petition said.

Over 23,000 students re-appeared for the KCET this year by rejecting their last year’s results aiming to improve their rankings. However, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has considered only KCET marks for the repeaters while announcing their ranks.