CET to be held on July 30, 31

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced the new CET dates on Wednesday.

The exam, originally scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1.9 lakh students have registered for the test which is the gateway for admission to all undergraduate professional courses, except the medical, dental and Ayush courses. The minister said that the number of centres will be increased to maintain social distancing in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. “There will be an increase in the number of centres across the state. Currently, we have 500 test centres,” the minister said.

However, a source in the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said, “If the situation worsens, we will take a call on cancellation of the exams.”

GetCETGo, a big hit

The minister said GetCETGo, a Karnataka government initiative to provide a free crash course to students and help them prepare for CET and NEET, has received a good response.

The programme was launched on April 20 and since then, 76,913 students have logged into the app and the web portal. The total number of views for YouTube videos is 2,45,402.

The programme has a synopsis, tests, practise questions and videos and is available free of cost to the students.

During this lockdown, GetCETGo application, given by the government, has become a last-mile preparation portal for the students. Several students said that they are easily preparing with a lot of video lectures from experts in the industry and are more confident in cracking the exams.