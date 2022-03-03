Chalageri village's wait for Naveen's mortal remains continues

Amidst the uncertainty over bringing back the body of Naveen from the strife-hit Ukraine, the grieving family members and the villagers are hoping against hope that the Indian government would facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains, which are lying at the morgue of the war-ravaged Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a second-year MBBS student at Kharkiv college was killed in a shell attack by Russia while standing in queue to buy food and water on March 1.

The family members on Thursday performed post-death rites to the portrait of their son in their residence at Chalageri.

While performing the third day death rites to the portrait of his Naveen, family members and several villagers broke down.

The inconsolable Vijayalakshmi, mother of Naveen, said her son’s soul would only rest in peace if the Indian government bring back all Indian students stranded in the war zone.

Harsha, the elder brother of Naveen, said that the officials of the external affairs ministry have informed that the mortal remains of Naveen have been preserved in a hospital safely. The officials claim that the efforts are on to bring the body home. “We don’t know when and there is no clarity in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi said that “a Ukrainian woman told us that our son is no more.

“Naveen called us around 10.30 am on March 1 (6:30 am in Ukraine) and told us that he was going out of the bunker to fetch food and money. After a while, we kept calling him. But the calls went unattended. Around 12 pm, a woman from Ukraine answered the call and said your son is no more. Later, an official from the external affairs ministry called and confirmed Naveen’s death. We were all shocked out of our wits,” she added.

