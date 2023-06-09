Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty agrees to Deputy Speaker’s post

Chamarajanagar MLA agrees to Deputy Speaker’s post

Puttarangashetty said, “It is true that initially, I had refused the post. I had requested the leaders to appoint me as chairperson of a board or corporation"

Sathishkumar T R
Sathishkumar T R
  • Jun 09 2023, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:28 ist
Senior Congress leader C Puttarangashetty. Credit: DH File Photo

Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty said on Thursday that he had agreed to take up the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. 

“As per the directions of the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, I have agreed to take up the post of
Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly,” he told reporters. 

Puttarangashetty said, “It is true that initially, I had refused the post. I had requested the leaders to appoint me as chairperson of a board or corporation. However, the CM has assured that I will be made a minister after serving as deputy speaker for a year”.

“I am a loyal Congress worker and committed to the ideology of the party. We have to abide by the directions of the senior leaders,” he said.

