Chamarajanagar tragedy: HC displeased with govt, orders seizure of records

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure about the manner in which the state government constituted a commission of inquiry into the Chamarajanagar tragedy, in which 24 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply.

Observing that the decision was overreaching the order of the court, a special division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, directed the Chief Secretary to seize all records pertaining to the incident. The court also directed a committee, under the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) headed by retired high court judge Justice A N Venugopala Gowda, to peruse the record and submit a report by next Monday.

The bench on Tuesday had asked the Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi to make submissions on its suggestion for an inquiry by a retired judge of the High Court under the Commission of Inquiry Act. As the proceedings commenced on Wednesday, AG submitted that the state government has already taken a Cabinet decision on Tuesday evening to appoint the commission headed by retired judge of the High Court Justice B A Patil.

The bench orally said that when the suggestion was by the court, in fairness the state should have left the decision to the court. “This is overreaching the order of the court,” the court observed. The bench pointed out at the report filed by the Chamarajanagar District Legal Services Authority on the incident and directed the Chief Secretary to immediately seize the entire records related to the incident.

The bench directed the Chief Secretary to seize all records, pertaining to the supply of oxygen to Chamarajanagar, available at the offices of the Deputy Commissioner Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. The KSLSA committee, comprising Justice A N Venugopala Gowda (chairman) and Justice K N Keshavanarayana (member), will now look into the records. The Chief Secretary has been directed to give access of the records to the committee.

“Needless to add that the officers of the state government will render co operation to the said committee as the ultimate object of the said committee will be to make fact finding enquiry so that the report of the committee can be very useful for the state government to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not occur hereafter,” the bench said.