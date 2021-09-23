Chanakya varsity Bill gets Legislative Council nod

Chanakya varsity Bill gets Legislative Council nod

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 01:21 ist
Credit: DH File photo

The controversial Chanakya University Bill was passed in the Legislative Council after a 3-hour-long debate that ended with the Congress and JD(S) walking out in protest against the government allotting KIADB land near Devanahalli to the institute.

Opposition parties had sought Council Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh to defer the Bill for discussion to Thursday, as it was not part of the agenda of the Upper House on Wednesday. They accused the government of serving "vested interests" by handing over land worth nearly Rs 300 crore to Centre for Educational and Social Studies. However, the treasury benches were keen on adopting the Bill, which was passed around 9.35 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
legislative council
Congress
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 