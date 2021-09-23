Chanakya varsity Bill gets Legislative Council nod

The controversial Chanakya University Bill was passed in the Legislative Council after a 3-hour-long debate that ended with the Congress and JD(S) walking out in protest against the government allotting KIADB land near Devanahalli to the institute.

Opposition parties had sought Council Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh to defer the Bill for discussion to Thursday, as it was not part of the agenda of the Upper House on Wednesday. They accused the government of serving "vested interests" by handing over land worth nearly Rs 300 crore to Centre for Educational and Social Studies. However, the treasury benches were keen on adopting the Bill, which was passed around 9.35 pm.