Chargers, sold along with cellphones, can't be taxed differently, says HC

The high court has held that a mobile phone charger, sold along with a mobile phone, is a composite part of the package and tax cannot be levied differently on them.

Dismissing a batch of Sales Tax Revision Petitions (STRPs), filed by the Commercial Taxes Department, a division bench, headed by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, held that a charger, sold along with the mobile phone in one set, is taxable at 5% under the Karnataka Value Added Tax (KVAT) Act.

Several assessees, including Samsung, Bharti Telecom and others had challenged the re-assessment orders, issued by the Commercial Taxes Department during the pre-GST period, pursuant to the clarification issued on September 6, 2008, that the mobile chargers attract tax at the rate of 12.5%.

Allowing the appeals filed by the assessees, the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT), Bengaluru, in 2021, held that mobile phone chargers, sold along with the mobile phone in a composite pack, attract tax at the same rate as applicable to mobile phone only and it cannot be taxed at a higher rate as unscheduled goods under section 4(1) (b) (iii) of the KVAT Act.

The Commercial Taxes Department challenged various orders passed by the KAT. The department contended that a mobile charger is not an integral part of the mobile phone to treat among ‘composite goods’ because merely making a composite package of cell phone, chargers shall not make it eligible as one of the composite goods for the purpose of interpretation of the provisions. One of the main contentions was that the decision in the Nokia India Case (State of Punjab & Others v/s Nokia India) by the Apex Court is applicable to the present case.

The bench stated that the Entries in Punjab VAT Act and the KVAT Act are different and the Entry under the Punjab VAT Act is limited only to cellular telephones in contradistinction to the Notification under KVAT Act.

“A bare perusal of Section 4 (charging section) of the KVAT Act and Rule 3 (computation provision) of KVAT Rules would clearly indicate that there is no prescribed mechanism provided for determining the value of individual goods in a composite transaction. Thus, in the absence of a valuation mechanism, tax cannot be levied differently on each of the components by separating a single composite package,” the bench said.

The court also said that there can be no doubt that the main intention of a purchaser/seller while buying/selling a ‘Mobile Set’ is to buy/sell the mobile phone and not the charger alone.