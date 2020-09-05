Chasing drugs, Karnataka revisits forgotten report from 2012

Karnataka has decided to dust out an 8-year-old report on the drug menace in the state as part of the government’s crackdown on substance abuse and narcotics, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday.

Bommai was referring to a 2012 report prepared by the then-Deputy Speaker N Yogish Bhat. “I have asked the additional chief secretary (home) to examine the report, its suggestions and steps will be taken to implement them,” the minister said.

Bhat’s report, which was tabled in the Assembly in December 2012, largely focussed on the drugs menace in educational institutions and how students were falling prey to substance abuse. The report also suggested a link between the drug mafia and people going missing. After the report was tabled, Karnataka went into polls and it was forgotten.

“We have to make efforts in all directions scientifically and with the use of technology, because the drug problem is a national one,” said Bommai, who held a video conference with police officials on the drugs menace.

“The operation currently underway in Bengaluru makes it clear that drugs are coming into our state from other states and overseas,” Bommai said. “We’re taking stock of the situation with police superintendents of all districts,” he said, adding that vigilance will be stepped up in Bengaluru through checkposts and surprise raids.

Bommai also discussed with officials the wider drugs network. “How are drugs coming from overseas and how should that be regulated? What routes do they come from? We need to investigate drugs coming from Delhi and Mumbai. Drugs from overseas are being supplied through cargo, courier, post office and the dark web - we need to further infiltrate these networks,” he said.

Actor Ragini Dwivedi and events planner Viren Khanna have been arrested by the Bengaluru police, who have intensified their investigation into the drugs business that is said to involve celebrities. According to Bommai, Khanna was arrested because “he was found, prima facie, to be one of the kingpins.”

Asked about Tourism Minister CT Ravi’s statement on pressure being exerted on the police, Bommai clarified thus: “What (Ravi) said is right. Since influential people are involved, he said there will be attempts to scupper the investigation. But there’s no question of bowing down to any pressure. Police have been given full powers to take indiscriminate, impartial and lawful action.”