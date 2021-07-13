Check if Honnavar port expansion involves turtle nesting ground: HC tells govt

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to appoint National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, to carry out a survey to ascertain whether any part of the area of Honnavar port expansion project is within the ‘turtle nesting ground’.

The project is taken up by Honnavar Port Private Limited at Kasarkod Tonka at Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka gave this direction in response to a PIL filed by Honnavara Taluk Hasimeenu Vyaparasthara Sangha.

The petition claimed that turtles will be seriously affected if the project work is given a go-ahead.

The Environmental/CRZ clearance had been accorded in 2012. In 2019, the validity for the project was extended. The project involves development of barge/vessel loading facility on 44 hectares of land.

The bench declined to look into the allegations regarding the extension of environmental clearance granted in 2019. The bench noted that though the petitioners claim to have participated in the public consultation, it is too late in the day to challenge the environment clearance accorded in 2012.

“Considering the serious contentions regarding the turtle nesting ground, NCSCM, having its office in Chennai, to carry out a survey of 45 hectares of project site to ascertain if any part of the area is turtle nesting ground,” the court said.

On the other challenge in the petition, the court directed the Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner to visit the site and record a conclusion whether the location of the project has undergone any change.

The DC will take the help of the revenue department officials and site visits shall be made after serving notice to the parties concerned, the court said.

The interim order in relation to about 0.8 hectares of forest land will continue to operate and any further work carried out will be subject to the outcome of the petition, the court said.